Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: The trend in cycling nowadays affects all age groups. However, special precautions must be considered in the elderly group. Minor trauma to the cervical region can cause severe neurological deterioration, leading to fatality because of the pre-existing degenerative process. CASE PRESENTATION: We present a case of a 61-year-old male recreational cyclist with acute onset of tetraplegia following a minor fall. The radiological result revealed a long-standing degenerative process. Unfortunately, the patient deceased due to the sequelae of the paralysis and cardiac event despite our prompt surgical decompression and the improvement shown on intraoperative neuromonitoring. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: The degenerative process can aggravate cervical cord injury even in its mildest form of injury. In this study, immediate improvement was detected by the intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) - although the clinical improvement had not improved yet as the general condition is poor.



CONCLUSION: The elder cycling population is increasing. Safety measures and injury avoidance are advisable along with expert consultation before the exercise. In a pre-existing degenerative condition of the cervical, a special precaution is also needed during the exercise. If the surgery has been indicated, the use of intraoperative neuromonitoring is found to be useful to guide the decompression and potentially beneficial as a predictive value for the clinal outcome.

Language: en