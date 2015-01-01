Abstract

Over time, a complex crossroad between disordered eating behaviors (DEBs) and borderline personality features (BPFs) and their association with childhood emotional and physical maltreatment have been established. The present study aimed at evaluating the direct and indirect effect of physical and emotional abuse and neglect on DEB via BPF in a nonclinical adolescent sample. A total of 786 adolescents (48.3% male; mean age, 16.25 years; SD, 1.76) participated in the study. The mediation model suggested the pivotal predictive role of emotional maltreatment compared with the physical one. Indeed, both emotional abuse and neglect directly and indirectly predicted disordered eating via BPF (β = 0.097; p < 0.001 and β = 0.042; p < 0.01, respectively). Likely, the emotional maltreatment represents the beginning of a developmental cascade that culminates in DEB as a maladaptive coping strategy in response to negative emotions, through BPF. On the contrary, physical maltreatment seems to be less involved in the developmental cascade.

Language: en