Abstract

BACKGROUND: Schools are crucial for preventing negative health outcomes in youth and are an ideal setting to address weight stigma and poor body image. The current study sought to examine and describe the nature of weight stigma and body image in adolescents, ascertain aspects of the school environment that affect body image, and identify recommendations for schools.



METHODS: We conducted 24 semi-structured interviews with students at 2 high schools in 2020. Qualitative data were analyzed using inductive coding and an immersion/crystallization approach.



RESULTS: Students did not report weight discrimination or harmful body image messaging from teachers or administrators. Physical education (PE) class and dress codes were 2 instances where covert weight stigma appeared. The most common forms of peer weight stigma reported were weight-based teasing and self-directed appearance critiques. Students recommended that schools eliminate dress codes, diversify PE activities, address body image issues in school, and be cognizant of teasing within friend groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Weight stigma presents itself in unique ways in high school settings. Schools can play a role in reducing experiences of weight stigma and negative body image. Weight-related teasing within friend groups was common and may not be captured in traditional assessments of bullying. More nuanced survey instruments may be needed.

