|
Citation
|
Keay L, Ho KC, Rogers K, McCluskey P, White AJ, Morlet N, Ng JQ, Lamoureux E, Pesudovs K, Stapleton FJ, Boufous S, Huang-Lung J, Palagyi A. Med. J. Aust. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35702892
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To compare fall incidence, and visual acuity and refractive status, before surgery and after first and second eye cataract surgery. DESIGN, SETTING: Prospective observational study in eight tertiary referral ophthalmology clinics in public hospitals in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. PARTICIPANTS: People aged 65 years or more referred for bilateral age-related cataract surgery during 2013-16, followed for maximum of 24 months after study entry or until six months after second eye surgery, whichever was shorter. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Primary outcome: age- and sex-adjusted incidence of falls. SECONDARY OUTCOMES: visual acuity and refractive error.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident prevention; Falls; Hospitals; Cataract; Health planning