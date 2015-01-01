Abstract

BACKGROUND: The association between behavioral economic demand and various alcohol use outcomes is well-established. However, few studies have examined whether changes in demand occur following a brief alcohol intervention (BAI), and whether this change predicts alcohol outcomes over the long-term.



METHODS: Parallel process piecewise latent growth curve models were examined in a sample of 393 heavy drinking emerging adults (60.8% women; 85.2% white; M(age) = 18.77) in which two linear slopes represented rates of change in alcohol use, heavy drinking episodes, alcohol-related problems, and demand (intensity and O(max) ) from baseline to 1-month (slope 1) and 1-month to 16-month (slope 2). Mediation analyses were conducted to estimate the effect of a BAI on 16-month alcohol outcomes through slope 1 demand.



RESULTS: A two-session BAI predicted significant reductions in all five outcomes from baseline to 1-month follow-up. Although no further reduction was observed from 1-month to 16-month follow-up, there was no regression to baseline levels. Slope 1 demand intensity, but not O(max) , significantly mediated the association between BAI and both outcomes, heavy drinking episodes (Est. = -0.23, SE = 0.08, p < 0.01) and alcohol-related problems (Est. = -0.15, SE = 0.07, p < 0.05) at 16-month follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: Reducing high valuation of alcohol among heavy drinking emerging adults within the first month is critical for the long-term efficacy of a BAI. A two-session BAI was associated with enduring reductions in alcohol demand, and the change in demand intensity, but not O(max) , was associated with sustained reduction in heavy drinking and alcohol-related problems.

