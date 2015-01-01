Abstract

The use of psychoactive substances is constantly increasing, particularly among young people. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence, associated factors, and the level of dependence of those substances among secondary school students in Benin. This cross-sectional study included 627 students in grades 8-12, selected using a multi-stage sampling technique. Data were collected using the ASSIST questionnaire, followed by urine screening. Logistic regression analysis was performed to estimate factors associated with substance use. Overall, the lifetime prevalence of psychoactive substance use was 95.4% (95% CI= 93.4 to 96.9), while the current use was 78.8% (95% CI= 75.3 to 81.9). The most commonly used substances in the past 3 months were alcohol, followed by stimulants and tobacco. 221 samples were analysed. Twenty-two (9.95%) were positive by urine screening. Substances detected were tramadol, fentanyl, THC, K2, BZDs, alcohol, methamphetamine and cotinine. Of the current users, 2.27% (n=11) were at high risk of dependency. An association was found between substance use and age (p=0.02). In conclusion, this study came up with a high prevalence of substance use among students. There is a need to develop and implement a health education program in secondary schools to raise awareness of the potential risks.

