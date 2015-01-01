Abstract

RESULTS: The findings of this research showed that being overweight is a concerning issue even in a small-sized and lightly populated city such as Bandar-Turkmen, Iran. Most students (90%) did not perform the required minimum daily activity when commuting to school. Further, overweight could be found even among those students who walked more than one hour to commute to school. The contribution of walking to school to the MVPA of overweight students was found to be low on school days and throughout the year. Counterintuitively, the situation is even worse for nonoverweight students.



CONCLUSION: The population of overweight students was more active compared to nonoverweight students in general, although they still suffered from excess weight since walking distances were short and not all days were school days. Thus, encouraging students to walk to school is necessary, while it is not sufficient alone as a single measure. Moreover, we recommend that all students should perform extra PA at home, school, or other places, on both school days and all other days of the year.



Keywords: SR2S

