Obando D, Hill J, Wright N. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group

10.1007/s10578-022-01354-3

35708795

Our previous findings in the UK and Colombia show that CU traits predict later aggression specifically among children who are already aggressive. We hypothesised that this effect would be reduced in the presence of maternal praise and positivity. In a sample of 220 mothers and children from Colombia, mother-child interactions were coded for maternal praise and positivity, and mothers reported on children's CU traits at age 3.5 and aggression at ages 3.5 and 5 years. The results show three-way interactions between CU traits, child aggression and observed parenting at age 3.5 years in the prediction of later child aggression, and two-way interactions indicating a protective effect of positive parenting in the high aggressive children. Based on our finding, it is plausible that positive parenting may modify the effect of CU traits in the highly vulnerable group of children who are already aggressive in early childhood.


Aggression; Callous-unemotional traits; Children, preschool; Conduct problems; Positive parenting

