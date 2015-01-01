Abstract

In order to improve the safety and comfort of child seat structural design, this paper combines ergonomics and morphological elements to analyze the structural design of child seat and establish a crash model. Moreover, the obtained kinematic response and injury curves are compared with the corresponding actual tested kinematic response and injury parameters to analyze the biomechanics of child occupant injury, the injury characteristics of child occupants in frontal and side collisions, and the evaluation criteria for head, neck, and chest injuries. In addition, this paper combines the intelligent design method to design a safety seat that meets the needs of children. The results show that the structural design method of child seat based on morphological elements and ergonomics proposed in this paper can play an important role in the design of child seat.

