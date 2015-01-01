|
Montayre J, Maneze D, Salamonson Y, Tan JDL, Possamai-Inesedy A. Gerontologist 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
35709945
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The age-friendly university (AFU) initiative embodies the collaborative efforts of promoting age inclusivity and diversity in higher education, embracing lifelong learning and civic participation in older people. This scoping review aims to explore the conceptualisation of AFU, the experiences and the strategies used in operationalising the AFU principles of participating universities in becoming members of the age-friendly university network. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: A search of peer-reviewed papers published from 2012 to July 2021, conducted in nine databases using JBI scoping review methodology, found 1752 articles. Of these, 13 papers were eligible for inclusion.
Education; Age diverse; Age inclusive; Intergenerational; Life-long learning