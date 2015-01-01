|
Mysliwiec V, Moore BA. Mil. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35708154
Elliman and colleagues (2022) examined a range of socio-ecological factors (i.e., leadership, injuries, geography, and sleep) that contribute to barriers to care in 726 active duty U.S. Army drill sergeants. We compliment them on the successful completion of a study with incredibly difficult logistical requirements (i.e., recruitment of ∼50% of all active duty Army drill sergeants). Most notable among their findings were that many drill sergeants (37.7%) reported experiencing physical injury while "on the trail" and that injuries were significantly more likely to occur in drill sergeants who reported fewer than 6 hours of sleep per night. Despite sustaining an injury, 39% of drill sergeants reported not seeking care for their injury. Finally, across the whole study, drill sergeants reported dysfunctional beliefs that seeking help would reduce their ability to perform their military duties, and that leadership would not support them in taking time off to see a medical provider.
