Spencer MR, Garnett MF. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(24): 808.
(Copyright © 2022, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
Deaths associated with exposure to natural heat were defined as deaths with any underlying or contributing causes of death having International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes X30, P81.0, or T67. Any records including code W92 ("Exposure to excessive heat of man-made origin") were excluded. In total, 3,066 heat-related deaths occurred during 2018-2020.
Language: en