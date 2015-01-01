SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Walter AE, Wilkes JR, Scaramuzzo M, Johns-Bostick T, Lynch S, Sebastianelli W, Seidenberg P, Bream T, Slobounov SM. Res. Sports Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15438627.2022.2090249

PMID

35708219

Abstract

Athletes in contact sports are exposed to repetitive impacts as an inherent part of sport. There is concern over the accumulative effect; however, much is still unknown regarding their short-term effects. This study investigated impact accumulation and outcomes over three seasons (2015, 2017, 2019) in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision players. Impacts were recorded using helmet accelerometers, and virtual reality testing (VR) was done across the season. Incidence rates for impacts (total; ≥25 G to <80 G; ≥80 G) all significantly differed by season (p < 0.05). VR scores changed across the seasons, specifically significant decreases in spatial memory (p < 0.05) in 2015, significant changes in balance and spatial memory (p < 0.05) in 2017, and no significant changes in 2019. Linear regressions predicting VR change score by impact incidence rate were nonsignificant. Monitoring exposure to impacts and changes in outcomes is useful; however, results are fluid, and many factors could indirectly have protective effects on athletes.

Keywords: American football


Language: en

Keywords

football; college-athlete; Head acceleration events; outcomes; subconcussive

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print