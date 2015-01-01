|
Citation
|
Paliliunas D, Frizell CB. Behav. Soc. Iss. 2021; 30(1): 733-748.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present study sought to measure potential implicit biases regarding modest and revealing clothing worn by college-age females reporting sexual harassment in terms of the believability of the claim using the Implicit Relational Assessment Procedure. In addition, participants' responding in public and private experimental conditions was compared.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Believability; Implicit bias; IRAP; Sexual assault; Sexual harassment