Allison P, Tiesman HM, Wong IS, Bernzweig D, James L, James SM, Navarro KM, Patterson PD. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35711032
BACKGROUND: The public safety sector includes law enforcement officers (LEO), corrections officers (CO), firefighter service (FF), wildland firefighting (WFF), and emergency medical services (EMS), as defined in the National Occupational Research Agenda (NORA) of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Across these occupations, shiftwork, long-duration shifts, and excessive overtime are common. Our objective was to identify research gaps related to working hours, sleep, and fatigue among these workers.
fatigue; correctional officers; emergency medical services; firefighters; law enforcement officers; police officers; sleep; wildland firefighters; work hours; work schedule