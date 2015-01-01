Abstract

Increasing construction injury and fatality rate implies that conventional safety culture is unable to match the increasing requirement of construction industry safety. One of the promising approaches is establishing resilience safety culture for construction industry. For the aim, a hypothesized model was developed and 420 data for testing model was collected by the present study. Structural Equation Modeling technique was employed to test the hypothesized model by fitting the data into the model. Finally, a model consisting of ten dimensions with thirteen relationships was established by the present study. Fuzzy Analytic Hierarchy Process was employed to make a comparison between the proposed model and the other two prevalent models. It was concluded that the proposed model performs better in complying with real situations and considering sufficiently necessary dimensions and relationships. While it is a bit of hard to be easily and fully understood, which points out the direction of further work.

Language: en