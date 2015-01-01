Abstract

BACKGROUND: Young adult college students have high rates of substance use, theoretically related to social norms. Behavioral norms refer to the quantity of substances that students think others use, and attitudes refer to how much students or others approve of substance use. Prior research has shown a relationship between behavioral norms, student attitudes, and perceived parental attitudes and alcohol and marijuana use. However, the relationship between social norms and use of club drugs (e.g., MDMA) has not been studied.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to expand knowledge about young adult college student social norms and club drug use.



METHODS: 200 young adult undergraduates (Women = 97, 49%) were recruited from a campus recreational facility on a large private Southeastern university in April 2019. Students self-reported behavioral norms, student attitudes, parental perceived attitudes, club drug use during a typical week and during music week, and substance use consequences.



RESULTS: Logistic and negative binomial regressions showed that student attitudes were significantly related to club drug use in a typical week (OR = 2.07, p =.005), during music week (OR = 2.08, p =.001), and consequences of use (RR = 1.23, p <.001), but behavioral norms and perceived parental attitudes were not.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings build on social norms research with alcohol and marijuana use. Attitudes may be more important to consider than behavioral norms or perceived parental attitudes for interventions to reduce club drug use. Young adults (18-25 years old) have a high risk for substance use; both alcohol and drug use increase throughout adolescence and peak in young adulthood.(1-3) Young adults have high heavy episodic drinking (35% past month) and illicit drug use (25% past month), with greater MDMA use (10% vs 7%) and marijuana use (35% vs. 15%) than other adults.(4) Alcohol and marijuana use has been linked to many negative consequences, such as blackouts, physical injuries, unprotected sex, and even death.(5)(,)(6) Club drug use is also linked to negative consequences, such as memory lapse, headaches, loss of energy, trouble sleeping, depression, confusion, anxiety, irritability, nausea, and changes in heart rate and blood pressure.(7)(,)(8).

