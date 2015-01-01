Abstract

Gait speed is an important indicator of functional decline in older adults. Recently, daily gait speed has been assessed using accelerometers. However, it is unclear whether this parameter can predict the decline in functional abilities. This study investigates whether daily gait speed can be a predictor of incident disability risk as well as in-laboratory gait speed. A sample of 1860 older adults (Male: 728, Female: 1132; 70.1 ± 6.2 years) were instructed to wear accelerometers on the waist. The association between daily gait speed for two weeks and incident disability during a two-year period was analyzed by using the cut-off value for screening prefrailty in the previous study (106.3 cm/s). Furthermore, the associations with in-laboratory gait speed (cut-off value: 100 cm/s), number of steps (cut-off value: 6342.2 steps/day), and incident disability were also analyzed. Cox proportional hazards analysis showed a significant hazard ratio of low daily gait speed (HR, 2.97; p = 0.02) comparable to that of low in-laboratory gait speed (HR: 2.53; p = 0.01). Conversely, the number of steps had no significant association with incident disability (HR: 1.99; p = 0.12). These results suggest that daily gait speed can be a predictor of incident disability risk in older adults.

