Citation
Goncalves RC, Louw TL, Madigan R, Quaresma M, Romano R, Merat N. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 174: e106726.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35716544
Abstract
The goal of this paper was to measure the effect of Human-Machine Interface (HMI) information and guidance on drivers' gaze and takeover behaviour during transitions of control from automation. The motivation for this study came from a gap in the literature, where previous research reports improved performance of drivers' takeover based on HMI information, without considering its effect on drivers' visual attention distribution, and how drivers also use the information available in the environment to guide their response. This driving simulator study investigated drivers' lane-changing behaviour after resumption of control from automation. Different levels of information were provided on a dash-based HMI, prior to each lane change, to investigate how drivers distribute their attention between the surrounding environment and the HMI. The difficulty of the lane change was also manipulated by controlling the position of approaching vehicles in drivers' offside lane.
Language: en
Keywords
Decision-making time; Eye-tracking; Gaze patterns; HMI design; Lane change; Transition of control; Vehicle automation