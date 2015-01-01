|
Pedersen ER, Hummer JF, Davis JP, Fitzke RE, Christie NC, Witkiewitz K, Clapp JD. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2022; 17(1): e31.
(Copyright © 2022, U. S. National Institute on Drug Abuse)
35717303
BACKGROUND: Pregaming is a high-drink context popular among college students that often leads to elevated blood alcohol levels and negative consequences. Over 15 years of research studies have demonstrated that pregaming represents one of the riskiest known behaviors among college students, yet no pregaming-specific interventions have been developed to help prevent this behavior. General brief interventions for students do not reduce pregaming behavior and may not be appropriate, as they do not help students develop skills unique to the pregaming context that could help them drink less. We developed a brief, mobile-based intervention that is proposed to prevent heavy drinking during pregaming for college students, with the ultimate goal that behavioral reductions in this risky practice will ultimately affect global drinking and prevent consequences.
Young adults; Alcohol; Intervention; Normative feedback; Predrinking; Prepartying