|
Citation
|
Fay KE, Onwuzurike C, Finley A, Miller E. Contraception 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35716807
|
Abstract
|
Integration of anti-oppression approaches into clinical practice, including sexual and reproductive health, is needed. Reproductive coercion is a common form of violence that directly impacts sexual and reproductive health. Person-centered harm reduction strategies for reproductive coercion can be integrated readily into routine care utilizing clinicians' existing skill set. Interventions for reproductive coercion may serve as a proof of concept for the incorporation of anti-violence and healing justice efforts within medical care.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate Partner Violence; Abortion; Coercion; Contraception Behavior; Family Planning Services; Harm Reduction; Patient-Centered Care; Sexually Transmitted Diseases