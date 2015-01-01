Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to explore children's experiences during their time in custody in England and Wales.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A total of 48 children were interviewed, as part of a wider study on children's pathways into, through and out of custody. The focus of this paper is on children's experiences in young offender institutions.



FINDINGS The findings from this study suggest that children's behaviour during incarceration can be understood largely as strategies for surviving the hostile environment in which they find themselves. Practical implications This paper seeks to make a series of recommendations for practitioner and policymakers, based on the findings of this study.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The findings from this study suggest that children's behaviour during incarceration can be understood largely as strategies for surviving the hostile environment in which they find themselves. This paper seeks to highlight specific elements of this environment and offers an insight into how they may impact upon a child's sense of self and place in the world.