Abstract

The main goals of the present study were to replicate and extend current knowledge related to paralimbic dysfunctions associated with psychopathy. The research evaluated the quantitative electroencephalography, current density (CD) source and synchronization likelihood analysis during the rest condition and structural magnetic resonance imaging images to compare volumetric and cortical thickness, in inmates recruited from two prisons located in Havana City. The Psychopathy Checklist-Revised (PCL-R) was used as a quantitative measure of psychopathy. This study showed most beta energy and less alpha activity in male psychopath offenders. Low-resolution electromagnetic tomography signified an increase of beta activity in psychopath offender groups within paralimbic regions. The superior temporal gyrus volume was associated with the F1 factor while the fusiform, anterior cingulate and associative occipital areas were primarily associated with the F2 factor of PCL-R scale. Cortical thickness in the left dorsal anterior cingulate cortex and the temporal pole was negatively associated with PCL-R total score.

Language: en