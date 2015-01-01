SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bergstrøm H, Farrington DP. Behav. Sci. Law 2021; 39(5): 611-623.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/bsl.2543

unavailable

To further understand psychopathy within a Developmental and Life-Course Criminology perspective, the current article investigates the stability and change in psychopathy from childhood to middle age. The Cambridge Study in delinquent development is a prospective longitudinal study of 411 males, where psychopathy was coded based on contemporanously collected data from young people and in adulthood. Psychopathy in middle age was assessed in a medical interview. The findings indicate a high degree of stability of psychopathy across the life-course. To explain stability and change, childhood factors that might predict this were investigated. Few factors were related to stability and change across the life-course. Poor supervision, poor housing, a large family, and having a convicted father were associated with any change. A depressed mother was associated with a later decrease in psychopathy. This investigation has implications not only for the downward extension of psychopathy to childhood, but also for the understanding of the development of criminal and antisocial behavior.


Language: en

childhood factors; developmental criminology; life-course; psychopathy; stability

