Abstract

Background



Traffic accidents result in deaths and injuries that impact people's quality of life.



Objective



The objective of this study aimed to characterize and spatially distribute the non-fatal traffic accidents in a metropolis in the Northwest of Paraná.



Method



This work was characterized by an ecological and cross-sectional study, with information from a probability sampling of 423 victims from the Traffic Accident Reporting Bulletins (in Portuguese Boletins de Ocorrência de Acidente de Trânsito (BOAT)) of the 4th Military Police Battalion of Maringá, in the state of Paraná. Percent distributions with respective confidence intervals for the qualitative variables, as well as measures of central tendency for the quantitative variables were verified. Cartographic production was carried out with the aid of Excel® and QGIS® 2.6.1 software.



Results



There was a predominance of male victims (85.0%), under the age of 30 (58.4%), including paying jobs (92.3%), in which 55.0% of them were motorcyclists, 89.4% of drivers with up two years of driving experience, and 59.3% were hospitalized due to injuries. Regarding the spatial distribution, the central districts of the city and its neighborhoods, such as, Alvorada, Zona 7 and Vila Morangueira, presented the largest number of occurrences.



Conclusion



Characteristics of the victims: young men under 30, workers, motorcyclists with predominance of occurrence rates in the central region and neighborhoods. Interventions need to be done to reduce and identify the location of critical points and their most serious consequences.



===





Introdução Acidentes de trânsito geram mortes e sequelas que impactam a qualidade de vida das pessoas. Objetivo Caracterizar e distribuir espacialmente os acidentes de trânsito não fatais ocorridos em uma metrópole do noroeste paranaense. Método Trata-se de um estudo ecológico e transversal, com informações oriundas de uma amostragem probabilística de 423 vítimas procedentes dos Boletins de Ocorrência de Acidente de Trânsito (BOAT) do 4º Batalhão da Polícia Militar de Maringá, Paraná. Verificaram-se distribuições percentuais com respectivos intervalos de confiança para as variáveis qualitativas e medidas de tendência central para as quantitativas. A produção cartográfica foi realizada pelos softwares Excel® e QGIS® 2.6.1. Resultados Predominaram vítimas do sexo masculino (85,0%), com idade inferior a 30 anos (58,4%), possuíam ocupação remunerada (92,3%), 55,0% eram motociclistas, 89,4% com tempo de habilitação superior a dois anos e 59,3% foram hospitalizadas devido às lesões. Quanto à distribuição espacial, os bairros Centro e seus arredores, como Alvorada, Zona 7 e Vila Morangueira, apresentaram maior número de ocorrências. Conclusão Características das vítimas: homens jovens menores de 30 anos, trabalhadores, motociclistas com ocorrências predominantes na região central e arredores. Há necessidade de intervenções para reduzir e identificar pontos críticos de localização e suas consequências mais graves.

Language: pt