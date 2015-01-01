Abstract

Background



The systematization of information about the phenomenon of suicide is crucial to support action planning and intervention strategies.



Objective



To describe the epidemiological characteristics of suicide mortality in the State of Rio Grande do Sul from 2010 to 2016.



Method



The data were collected from the Mortality Information System and analyzed according to sociodemographic variables. The Prais-Winsten method estimated the annual average variation and indicated the trend of mortality coefficients.



Results



We found 7,796 deaths recorded in the period, corresponding to an average coefficient of 10.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants. Approximately 80% of the suicides were of men, and 40% of the total were concentrated between the ages of 40 and 59. The highest coefficients were found among the elderly population. There was a trend of increasing mortality for women and decreasing for men in the age group of 20 to 29. An increasing trend was identified for females between the ages of 10 and 14. On average, the highest coefficients were concentrated in the center and north of the state.

Conclusion



We suggest in-depth studies to be carried out in the regions and priority groups mentioned to help improve public policies for suicide prevention.



===





Introdução A sistematização de informações sobre o fenômeno do suicídio é imprescindível para subsidiar o planejamento de ações e estratégias de intervenção. Objetivo Descrever características epidemiológicas da mortalidade por suicídio no estado do Rio Grande do Sul de 2010 a 2016. Método Os dados foram obtidos a partir do Sistema de Informação sobre Mortalidade e analisados segundo variáveis sociodemográficas. Foi utilizado o método de Prais-Winsten para estimar a variação média anual e indicar a tendência dos coeficientes. Resultados Foram registrados 7.796 óbitos no período analisado, correspondendo a um coeficiente médio de 10,7 por 100 mil habitantes. Aproximadamente 80% dos suicídios foram de homens e 40% do total se concentrou entre 40 e 59 anos de idade. Os coeficientes mais altos foram encontrados entre pessoas idosas. Foi verificada tendência de mortalidade crescente para mulheres e decrescente para homens na faixa etária de 20 a 29 anos. Entre 10 e 14 anos de idade, foi identificada tendência crescente para o sexo feminino. Na média do período, os maiores coeficientes concentraram-se no centro e norte do estado. Conclusão São sugeridos estudos aprofundados nas regiões e nos grupos prioritários apontados, a fim de subsidiar o aprimoramento de políticas públicas para a prevenção do suicídio.

Language: en