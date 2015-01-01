Abstract

Background Walking devices and other forms of assistive technology (AT) can benefit older adults by supporting mobility and social interactions, but usage outside of high-income countries is generally low.



OBJECTIVE To examine the factors associated with AT use and whether AT use is associated with higher levels of social participation among older adults in Brazil.



METHOD The 2013 Brazilian National Health Survey interviewed 23,815 individuals 60 years or older. Descriptive and logistic regression analyses were used to examine AT use, including canes and walkers, to assist with walking and social participation.



RESULTS Among older adults with mobility difficulty, 34.0% (95% CI 31.2- 36.9) reported using AT. Prevalence of the use of AT for walking increases with age: 21.4% of those 60-69 years reported using AT while 58.5% of those 90 years or older did. AT was negatively associated with participation in social activities.



CONCLUSION Our analyses focused on older adults with mobility limitations who need appropriate transportation and environment adaptations to engage socially. Contrary to studies in more developed countries, among Brazilians, AT use is negatively associated with social interactions. The resulting confinement seems to lead to social isolation.

Language: en