|
Citation
|
Movahed K, Nikounam Nezami H. Int. J. Archit. Urban Devel. 2022; 12(2): 59-72.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Science and Research Branch, Islamic Azad University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Providing the conditions of residential neighborhoods to enhance residents' quality of life has always been an issue of great for urban experts and policymakers of various fields. According to the extensive research in this field, addressing quality of life indicates its importance in residential neighborhoods. The present manuscript evaluates and prioritizes the indicators that improve the quality of life based on the review and analysis of experts (in architecture, landscape architecture, urban design, and planning). The strategy of this study is the correlation with a descriptive-analytical approach to evaluate and prioritize the indicators of quality of life, four of which have been identified for review by experts, namely Institutional; Economic; Social and Environmental satisfaction. A total of 22 experts answered the questions, and the findings were analyzed using the DANP technique. The findings indicate that the components of "institutional satisfaction" and "social satisfaction" have the most significant impact on enhancing residents' quality of life, respectively, from the perspective of experts. In addition, based on the weight of the obtained components, "policy-making and decision-making of organizations and institutions" in the neighborhood and "access to health facilities and services" were ranked as the first and last practical components, respectively. Therefore, strategies can be developed based on the prioritization of experts, such as strengthening social and infrastructural services and facilities (institutional); Residents' decision-making and participation in neighborhood management (social); provision of participatory housing (economic), and development of open and green space (environmental).
Language: en