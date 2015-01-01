Abstract

Urban living spaces with piloti structures are at high risk for deregulation of building protocols. Recent fire case investigation results have shown the path of the fire from the initial ignition point to the exterior material via combustible ceiling materials; thus, preventing the spread of the fire through the ceiling material is a priority. Accordingly, investigations were conducted on the ceiling materials used in piloti structures, and it was confirmed that SMC, aluminum, DMC, and gypsum board were the main components, with the SMC ceiling materials accounting for more than 70% of the composition. Cone calorimeter tests were performed on these ceiling materials, and the heat fluxes of SMC, aluminum, DMC, and gypsum board were determined to be 217.10, 15.07, 1.78, and 41.92 kW/m2, respectively.



Keywords: Field Survey, Fire Safety, Fire Case Analysis, PHR, THR



===



필로티 구조를 가진 도시형 생활주택은 건축 규제의 완화로 인해 화재위험성이 높은 실정이다. 또한, 기존 화재사례 조사 결과 최초 착화지점에서 발생한 화재가 가연성 천장재를 통해 외장재로 확대되는 경로를 보였기 때문에 천장재의 화재확대방지가 우선적으로 이뤄질 필요가 있다. 이에 필로티 구조물의 천장재에 대한 조사를 시행한 결과 SMC, 알루미늄, DMC, 석고보드 등이 주로 사용되는 것으로 확인되었으나 70% 이상이 SMC 천장재인 것으로 조사되었다. 조사된 천장재를 대상으로 Cone Calorimeter 시험을 진행한 결과 SMC 217.10 kW/m2, 알루미늄 15.07 kW/m2, DMC 1.78 kW/m2, 석고보드 41.92 kW/m2로 조사되었다.

Language: ko