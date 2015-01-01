|
Citation
|
허, 김, 김, 이, 진, 권. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(1): 111-117.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Cone Calorimeter를 활용한 천장재의 연소특성에 관한 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Urban living spaces with piloti structures are at high risk for deregulation of building protocols. Recent fire case investigation results have shown the path of the fire from the initial ignition point to the exterior material via combustible ceiling materials; thus, preventing the spread of the fire through the ceiling material is a priority. Accordingly, investigations were conducted on the ceiling materials used in piloti structures, and it was confirmed that SMC, aluminum, DMC, and gypsum board were the main components, with the SMC ceiling materials accounting for more than 70% of the composition. Cone calorimeter tests were performed on these ceiling materials, and the heat fluxes of SMC, aluminum, DMC, and gypsum board were determined to be 217.10, 15.07, 1.78, and 41.92 kW/m2, respectively.
Language: ko