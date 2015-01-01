|
서, 조, 이, 김. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(1): 139-148.
시각장애인의 피난안전 확보를 위한 국내 Barrier-free제도 및 대응매뉴얼 개선방안에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
There are approximately 290 million blind people worldwide. Among them, approximately 40 million people are severely blind. Although systems and policies have been improved to enhance the convenience of the visually impaired, the standards related to evacuation safety in the case of fire have not been sufficiently improved. Therefore, in this study, to ensure the safe evacuation of the visually impaired in case of fire, domestic fire safety standards were derived by analyzing the development status of a domestic barrier-free system and related manuals based on the characteristics of evacuation behaviors of the visually impaired, as well as by reviewing the cases in the United States and the United Kingdom. As a result, the following measures were derived: 1) improving the display method for landmark elements, 2) customized fire safety education and training for employees, and 3) a plan to develop a personal emergency evacuation planning manual in accordance with the characteristics of a building. It is expected that these objectives can be used to improve fire safety standards and manuals and to develop related technologies for the visually impaired.
Language: ko