이, 이. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(2): 1-14.
산업재해 발생형태 기반 국내 건설현장 안전점검 지표 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Abstract
In this study, we derived a construction site safety inspection list by identifying the problems of the existing safety inspection indicators. This list can prevent accidents and improve the safety of domestic construction sites. The research was conducted in the order of related laws and previous study research, meta-analysis of existing inspection indicators, derivation of safety level inspection checklist using the type of accident occurrence, and verification of the suitability of the evaluation checklist using research from a group of experts. As a key index, the construction site safety inspection index was derived by reflecting the risk factors for each type of industrial accident occurrence at the construction site. The final inspection checklist is intended to contribute to the establishment of safety management at construction sites and reduction of accident rates by deriving the actual status and problems of safety management implementation at construction sites, and presenting improvement plans.
Language: ko