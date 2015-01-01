Abstract

In this study, the electrical characteristics of SMD-type LED light sources, which have been used for most exit lights since 2007, were analyzed. The relationship between the electrical characteristics of the LED light source and the life of the light source was analyzed. An LED exit light that used a top-view LED and a power LED was used for this experiment. The sizes of the exit lights were medium and small. In addition, the electrical characteristics of the LED light source were analyzed by measuring the input current, light source current, and power values related to the life of the LED. As a result, when the exit lights were of the same size, the top-view LED exit light required less power and lower current than the power LED exit light, and the current and power waveforms were also good. It was also confirmed that the power LED exit light was out of the range of rated power for some samples. Therefore, when developing an LED exit light, checking the voltage, current, power, and heat dissipation of the light source together will improve product quality and future management.



Keywords: LED Exit Light, Power LED, Top View LED, Power, Heat Emission



===



본 연구에서는 2007년 이후 대부분의 유도등 광원으로 사용되고 있는 SMD유형 LED광원의 전기적 특성을 분석하고 LED광원이 가지는 전기적 특성과 광원수명간의 상관관계를 해석하였다. 실험의 시료는 Top View LED와 Power LED를 광원으로 사용하고 있는 LED유도등을 대상으로 하였으며 유도등 크기는 중형과 소형 유도등을 사용하였다. 또한 LED의 수명과 연관 있는 입력전류, 광원전류, 전력값을 측정하여 LED광원의 전기적 특성을 분석하였다. 실험결과, 동일 크기의 유도등일 경우 Top View LED타입 유도등이 Power LED타입 유도등보다 저전력, 저전류를 나타내었고 전류, 전력파형 또한 양호하였으며 Power LED타입의 유도등은 일부 시료에서 정격전력의 범위를 벗어남을 확인할 수 있었다. 따라서 LED유도등을 개발할 때는 광원의 전압, 전류, 전력 및 열방출 등을 함께 고려하는 것이 제품의 품질개선 및 향후 관리에 도움이 될 것으로 생각된다.

Language: ko