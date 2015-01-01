|
건축물 화재시 플래시오버의 발생한계 열방출률에 관한 실험적 연구
In this study, to allow the flashover to occur, combustion tests were conducted by setting the conditions of a fire source using a large-scale compartment and changing the opening condition. As a result, the inside temperature of the compartment was measured under the fire source conditions. Moreover, according to the "Handbook on Design Calculation Methods of Fire Behavior" by the Architectural Institute of Japan, the validity of the heat release rate required for the flashover to occur was verified through the correlation between QFO /Qvmax and AT (kρc)1/2 /cp 0.5AH1/2.
