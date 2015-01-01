Abstract

To develop a walking aid tool that can help the visually impaired to evacuate in the event of fire, a questionnaire was devised and 100 visually impaired people were surveyed. The questionnaire was divided into four categories: fire safety education and training, self-evacuation in the event of fire, direction checking method, and applicability of an auxiliary evacuation tool. The questionnaire was conducted through a web survey and was followed by an in-depth interview with the visually impaired. The questionnaire results indicated that the respondents prefer wristband-type and conventional cane-type aid tools, which are convenient to wear and render both hands free, as evacuation walking aid tools as well as voice and touch as information sharing methods.



Keywords: Visually Impaired Persons, Walking Assistive Device, Evacuation, Fire Realization



===



화재 발생시 시각장애인의 피난을 도울 수 있는 피난보행보조 장비 개발을 위해 시각장애인 100인을 대상으로 설문을 조사하였다. 설문은 총 3개의 분류로 실시하였고, 화재안전교육 및 훈련, 화재발생시 자력 대피 관련, 방향 확인방법 및 피난 보조 장비 관련으로 질문지를 작성하였다. 설문지 작성 시 시각장애인의 심층인터뷰를 통해 설문지를 완성하였고 웹 설문을 통해 설문을 수행하였다. 설문결과 피난 보행보조 장치는 착용이 편리하고 두 손이 자유로운 손목 밴드형과 익숙한 지팡이 형을 선호하였고 정보 전달을 위한 방안은 음성과 촉각을 선호하는 것으로 응답하였다.

Language: ko