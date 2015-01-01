|
Citation
|
정. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(3): 105-113.
|
Vernacular Title
|
가압방식에 따른 승강기용 제연설비의 성능 검�
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The pressurization of emergency or evacuation elevator shafts or duct systems during installation is used for smoke control. In this study, the performance of smoke control systems applied to emergency and evacuation elevators were compared and analyzed using the airflow network analysis program CONTAM 3.2. Under the stack effect condition (temperature difference of 30 ℃), the differential pressure formed in the vestibule was analyzed by adjusting the air volume by changing the value of the loss coefficient factor of the automatic pressure smoke damper. In the case of the duct pressurization method, the air flow in the lower floor was introduced to the elevator shaft owing to the duct pressure and the airflow in the upper floors was from the elevator shaft out to the elevator lobby. In the case of the elevator shaft pressurization method, the pressurized air passing through vestibule from the elevator shaft created a differential pressure at the fire door of vestibule. To maintain the differential pressure in the lower floor, relatively more relief dampers should be installed in the upper floors as compared to those in the duct pressurization method.
Language: ko