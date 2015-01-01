Abstract

Recently, public interest in accidents involving children has been increasing owing to a decrease in birth rate in Korea. Specifically, interest in traffic safety in school zones has been increasing because of the revision of the Minsik Act. However, there is a lack of studies and evidence on the effect of the actual designation of a school zone on traffic accidents involving children and awareness of drivers. In this study, we examined the psychological effect of increasing awareness about traffic regulations on drivers within a school zone via an awareness survey of a school zone for drivers in Changwon. Additionally, based on this survey, the characteristics that affect a driver's sense of compliance with respect to traffic rules in a school zone were analyzed. Finally, a method was presented for enhancing traffic safety for children in a school zone.



Keywords: School Zone, Drivers, Traffic Rules, Traffic Safety, Safe Routes to School; SR2S



===



최근 우리나라의 출산율 감소로 인한 어린이 인구의 감소로 어린이 사고에 대한 국민적 관심이 커지고 있으며, 특히 민식이법 개정 이후 스쿨존의 교통안전에 대한 관심이 높아지고 있다. 그러나 실제 스쿨존 지정이 어린이 교통사고 감소 및 운전자의 의식에 어떠한 영향을 미치는지에 대한 학술적 연구와 근거는 미흡한 편이다. 본 연구는 창원시 운전자를 대상으로 스쿨존에 대한 의식조사를 통해 스쿨존 내에서 운전자의 교통규범 준수의식이 높아지는 심리적 효과가 있음을 검정하였다. 또한, 이를 바탕으로 스쿨존 내에서 운전자의 교통규범 준수의식에 영향을 미치는 특성을 분석하고, 향후 스쿨존 내 어린이 교통안전 제고 방향을 제시하였다.



핵심용어: 어린이보호구역(스쿨존), 운전자, 교통법규, 교통안전

Language: ko