|
Citation
|
박, 송. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(5): 33-38.
|
Vernacular Title
|
스쿨존 내 운전자의 교통규범 의식에 관한 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recently, public interest in accidents involving children has been increasing owing to a decrease in birth rate in Korea. Specifically, interest in traffic safety in school zones has been increasing because of the revision of the Minsik Act. However, there is a lack of studies and evidence on the effect of the actual designation of a school zone on traffic accidents involving children and awareness of drivers. In this study, we examined the psychological effect of increasing awareness about traffic regulations on drivers within a school zone via an awareness survey of a school zone for drivers in Changwon. Additionally, based on this survey, the characteristics that affect a driver's sense of compliance with respect to traffic rules in a school zone were analyzed. Finally, a method was presented for enhancing traffic safety for children in a school zone.
Language: ko