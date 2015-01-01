Abstract

Many cases have been reported in which evacuees fail to escape during a fire because they could not identify the emergency exit sign owing to the fire evacuation route being smoke-filled. Although there are a few laws that regulate the equipment that would guide evacuees to an exit, several cases have indicated equipment malfunctioning. Therefore, in this study, we attempted to identify a means for people to easily recognize emergency exits by analyzing cases and regulations. We suggest a few guidelines for the installation of emergency exits in a way that they may be easily recognized. Additionally, we suggest that the following be made compulsory: the installation of emergency exit lines containing light sources in corridors, passages, and stairs; the installation of signs above or exit lights below the exits; and the installation of automatic opening and closing devices onto emergency doors leading to roof doors. In addition, blocking devices and warning signs should be installed on all floors higher than the emergency exits.



Keywords: Emergency Exit, Roof Door, Emergency Exit Line, Recognition of Emergency Exit



===



화재시 피난로에 채워진 연기에 의해 피난구유도등을 인지하지 못하여 피난하지 못하는 사례가 많이 발생한다. 관련법령에서 비상구까지 피난자를 유도할 수 있는 설비가 규정되어 있으나 제 역할을 하지 못하고 있음이 사례로 증명되고 있다. 따라서, 본 연구에서는 사례 및 규정을 분석하여 비상구를 쉽게 인지할 수 있는 방안을 찾아보고자 하였다. 비상구를 쉽게 인식하기 위해 피난구의 설치방향을 규정하고, 복도⋅통로 및 계단에는 광원점등방식의 피난유도선을, 비상구 하부에는 표지나 유도등을, 옥상으로 통하는 비상구는 비상문 자동개폐장치의 설치를 의무화 하고 또한 비상구보다 높은 층은 차단장치 및 경고표지를 부착하여야 할 것으로 판단된다.



핵심용어: 비상구, 옥상 출입문, 피난유도선, 비상구 인지

Language: ko