Citation
권, 고. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(5): 131-138.
Vernacular Title
비상구 인지 개선에 관한 연구
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Many cases have been reported in which evacuees fail to escape during a fire because they could not identify the emergency exit sign owing to the fire evacuation route being smoke-filled. Although there are a few laws that regulate the equipment that would guide evacuees to an exit, several cases have indicated equipment malfunctioning. Therefore, in this study, we attempted to identify a means for people to easily recognize emergency exits by analyzing cases and regulations. We suggest a few guidelines for the installation of emergency exits in a way that they may be easily recognized. Additionally, we suggest that the following be made compulsory: the installation of emergency exit lines containing light sources in corridors, passages, and stairs; the installation of signs above or exit lights below the exits; and the installation of automatic opening and closing devices onto emergency doors leading to roof doors. In addition, blocking devices and warning signs should be installed on all floors higher than the emergency exits.
Language: ko