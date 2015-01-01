Abstract

This study entailed an evaluation of preferences of workers for aspects of realistic fire management services aimed at providing effective fire prevention and real-time response using conjoint techniques. The analysis of the responses indicated that a combination of real-time disaster-situation dissemination and real-time 3D indoor status information displays was preferred. For workers in both low and high-rise buildings, real-time disaster-situation dissemination within the building received the highest evaluation. Workers in low-rise buildings also showed a preference for the 3D indoor status information displays that provide optimal dynamic evacuation routes. Future studies will include demonstrations of such techniques through local governments to put realistic fire management services into practical use, promoting safe living environments from fire.



Keywords: Realistic Fire Management, Digital Twin, Preference Evaluation, Conjoint Analysis



본 연구는 효과적인 화재 예방 및 실시간 대응을 위해 컨조인트 기법을 활용하여 실감형 화재관리 서비스 선호 평가와 건물 규모별 선호 차이 비교분석을 수행하였다. 전체 응답자 분석 결과, 화재발생 시 건물 내 실시간 재난상황정보 전파, 평시 실시간 3차원 실내 현황정보 제공 시나리오의 부분효용값이 높게 나타났다. 이는 실감형 화재관리 서비스의 핵심으로 디지털트윈과 IoT 기술 기반의 정확하고 신속한 현장정보 전달의 중요도가 높게 평가된 결과이다. 저층과 고층 건물 근무자 선호차이를 비교한 결과, 재난발생 시 저층과 고층 근무자 모두 건물 내 실시간 재난상황정보 전파 시나리오가 가장 높은 평가를 받았다. 웹, 모바일, 층별 대시보드, 방송시스템 등을 통해 화재 발생정보를 재실자에게 신속하고 정확히 전달할 수 있는 시스템화가 필요한 결과로 판단된다. 또한 저층 근무자는 재실자 현황정보 제공과 구역별 최적 동적대피경로 제공 시나리오의 부분효용값이 높게 나타났다. 이는 저층빌딩의 미흡한 피난 공간 및 대피로에 대한 안전 불안감을 해소할 정책적 지원이 필요한 결과로 판단된다. 향후 실감형 화재관리 서비스를 실용화하기 위한 실증, 지자체 확산방안 등의 후속연구가 지속적으로 진행되어, 국민들이 화재로부터 안전한 생활환경을 누릴 수 있기를 기대한다.



핵심용어: 실감형 화재관리, 디지털트윈, 선호도 평가, 컨조인트 기법

