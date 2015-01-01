|
김. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(5): 251-261.
피해규모를 고려한 태풍등급 개발
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
For preparing damage from typhoons, the new typhoon rating system was developed that can predict the magnitude of damage by using the maximum wind speed and rainfall for duration 3 hrs at a specific location along the track. Existing forecasts predict typhoon's characteristic values such as tack, minimum pressure, maximum wind speed and radiis, and issue typhoon advisories and typhoon warnings when danger or damage is expected. However, as it is difficult to prepare a response using this information alone, I developed new typhoon ratings that took the typhoon damage scale into account to aid disaster preparation. I divided typhoon grades into four classes based on the magnitude of damage. The grades were determined based on the maximum wind speed at a point near the 33° north latitude and rainfall for duration 3 hrs from the time at that point.
Language: ko