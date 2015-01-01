Abstract

Although the number of fires has not changed considerably in recent times, property damage and casualties due to fires are increasing every year. Maintaining the performance of fire-fighting facilities installed in buildings has been emphasized for maximizing human safety and minimizing property damage caused by fires. As a result, since 2017, the maintenance of fire extinguishers throughout their service life, has been mandated. In case of a fire, initial fire extinguishing and fire spreading prevention are crucial. There have been no available measures for the maintenance and verification of indoor fire hydrants and outdoor fire hydrant hoses used for extinguishing fires and preventing combustion expansion. This study was therefore intended to present measures for ascertaining the service life of these fire extinguishers, by evaluating their firefighting abilities through sample analysis and case analysis of the fire hoses. Research shows that the degradation of performance of the fire hoses becomes evident between 9 and 10 years, so that 10 years of service life is considered appropriate for the fire hoses.



Keywords: Fire Hose, Durable Years, Fire Hydrant, Fire Hose Replacement



===



최근 화재발생 건수는 큰 변화가 없으나 재산 및 인명피해는 해마다 증가하고 있다. 화재로부터의 인명안전 및 재산피해의 최소화를 위해 건축물에 설치된 소방시설의 성능에 대한 유지관리의 중요성이 강조되고 있다. 이에 따라 2017년부터 분말소화기의 경우 내용연수를 적용하여 소화성능을 유지하고 있다. 화재 시 초기 소화 및 연소확대 방지가 매우 중요한데, 초기 소화 및 연소확대 방지에 사용되는 소화설비인 옥내소화전 및 옥외소화전 호스에 대한 성능 유지 및 확인 방안이 전무한 상태이며실제 방사 시 누수 및 호스 파손으로 인하여 적정 방수량/방수압력 확보가 불가능하거나 아예 소화활동이 불가능한 상황도 존재한다. 본 연구에서는 소방호스의 표본 분석과 사례분석을 통하여 내용연수 적용 방안을 제시하고자 하였다. 연구결과 9년에서 10년 사이에 소방호스의 성능저하가 뚜렷하게 나타나므로 소방호스의 내용연수는 10년이 적당하다고 판단된다.

Language: ko