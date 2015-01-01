Abstract

Multi-density facilities with relatively large number of resident occupants and visitors can face large-scale casualties in the event of disasters such as a fire. In addition, such disasters may cause additional damage by inducing social anxiety regarding various protection measures of the buildings, such as their safety management systems. This study was aimed at developing an early warning and evacuation system to minimize casualties in multi-density facilities in case of a fire. In particular, smoke and heat detectors, which are widely used, were utilized to establish an early warning system for old multi-density facilities with relatively poor safety management systems. For the purpose of evacuation following the early warning, an online platform-based 'Fire Safety Management' system was established to deliver appropriate action tips to all occupants according to the four risk stages of a fire.



Keywords: Multi-dense Facilities, Fire, Early Warning, Evacuation System, Fire Safety



===



상주 재실자 및 방문이용객이 상대적으로 많이 존재하는 다중밀집시설은 화재와 같은 재난상황 발생 시 대규모의 인명피해를 유발할 수 있다. 또한, 안전관리 시스템 등과 같은 건축물의 다양한 방호대책에 대한 사회적 불안감조성을 유발함으로써 추가적인 피해를 유발할 수 있다. 이 연구에서는 화재 시 다중밀집시설의 인명피해를 최소화 할 수 있도록 조기경보 및 대피체계를 개발하고자 하였다. 특히, 이 연구에서는 상대적으로 열악한 안전설비를 갖춘 노후 다중밀집시설을 대상으로 조기경보 체계 구축을 위하여 기본적으로 널리 사용되고 있는 연기감지기 및 열감지기를 활용하였다. 조기경보에 따른 대피체계는 화재위험 4단계에 따라 모든 재실자에게 각 단계에 적절한 행동요령을 전달할 수 있도록 웹 플랫폼 기반의 '화재안전관리시스템'을 구축하였다.



Go to : Goto

Language: ko