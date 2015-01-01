|
Citation
|
Graham A, Jonson CL, Lee H. Crim. Justice Rev. 2022; 47(3): 369-398.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Following a school shooting, the public and media search to understand what factors led to such tragedy. Faced with grief, fear, and confusion, people often seek to make sense of traumatic events. As such, this study uses a 2020 Amazon Mechanical Turk survey (N = 739) to examine the impact of generational cohort on the blameworthiness of various perceived causes of school shootings.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
generational cohort; school safety; school shootings