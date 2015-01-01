SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee SJ, Augusto D. Crime Prev. Community Safety 2022; 24(1): 57-77.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -- Palgrave-Macmillan)

10.1057/s41300-021-00136-8

unavailable

In the latter half of 2020, Los Angeles was dubbed by the media and academicians as the latest epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States. Using time-series analysis on Los Angeles Police Department crime data from 2017 through 2020, this paper tests the economic theory of crime, routine activities theory, social isolation theory, and structural vulnerability theory to determine whether they accurately predicted specific crime rate movements in the wake of COVID-19 in the city of Los Angeles. Economic theory of crime was supported by the data, and social isolation theory and structural vulnerability theory were partially supported. Routine activities theory was not supported. Implications for policymakers and academics are also discussed.


COVID-19; Crime rates; Fraud; Sex crimes; Violent crimes

