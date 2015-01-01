|
Huskey MG, Connell NM. Crim. Justice Policy Rev. 2021; 32(1): 3-26.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Several highly publicized incidents of school violence in the past two decades have highlighted the importance of school safety and crisis preparation for students, parents, and school administrators. Although prior research has focused on the effectiveness of various security and crisis preparation measures, few studies have analyzed student perceptions of these policies. This study utilizes survey data collected from students at a public university in the southwestern United States to evaluate whether active shooter drills experienced in high school were related to negative student outcomes.
fear; lockdown drills; perceptions; school safety; school shooting