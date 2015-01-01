|
Arndt ME. Crim. Justice Rev. 2022; 47(2): 243-268.
Copyright © 2022, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing
Prosecutors are granted considerable discretion, particularly for misdemeanors. The current study assesses the processing of misdemeanor driving with suspended license (DWSL) cases. Using interview and administrative data from a Florida jurisdiction, the study first examines prosecutorial attitudes about case elimination mechanisms--declination, dismissal, and diversion--then evaluates the extent to which prosecutors' views about handling DWSL cases and racial disparities in the legal system are reflective of case processing outcomes.
misdemeanors; prioritization; prosecutorial discretion; racial disparities