Abstract

Past research as indicated the relevance of the dual systems model for understanding offending. However, there is a dearth of research focused on how deviant peer influence may condition the relationships between dual systems constructs (impulsivity and sensation seeking) and offending. The present study utilized data from 248 undergraduate students to better understand these relationships. A series of logistic regression models first examined the direct effects of these three constructs and then predicted interactions. Deviant peer influence interacted significantly with both dual systems constructs, indicating that the greatest risk of offending was observed among participants reporting high levels of all of these constructs. Sensitivity analyses indicated that the impulsivity interaction may be more relevant. This indicates the importance of screening college students in psychosocial domains upon entrance into college and providing opportunities for mentorship among those who may be at high risk of offending.

Language: en