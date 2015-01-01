|
Erickson JH, Pearson J. Educ. Urban Soc. 2022; 54(4): 389-422.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
Students of color are more apt to face exclusionary discipline in school, such as suspension or expulsion, than their white counterparts, and once suspended students may be more likely to drop out of school altogether. Utilizing the Education Longitudinal Study (ELS), we assess the separate and combined effects of various student level influences while controlling for contextual influences on the odds of suspension and dropping out.
Language: en
educational policy; school reform; social justice; students